Over 600 to Hit Road for Fundraising Bike Ride Saturday

The 31st Annual Apple Century Bike Ride is this Saturday with bicyclist riding 25, 50 or 100 mile courses to raise money for Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary Club.

Rotarian Alice Thompson says the event funds the club’s Challenge Scholarships to keep kids in school, “if they do that, we give them a scholarship that’s worth two years at Wenatchee Valley College plus half their books”, according to Thompson. She said recipients can also use the scholarship that amounts to about $10,000 for any other additional education. The goal is to get at-risk students to stay in school and graduate.

Proceeds will also benefit other Rotary programs including Rotary Polio Eradication efforts, Kids Against Hunger, Shelter Box – Disaster Relief assistance, International Student Exchange and various local community support projects.

About 600 participants are expected to head out on the three courses starting at 7am Saturday at Pybus Market. For more information on the 2018 Apple Century Bike Ride, follow this link