Overnight Work Coming to Sunset Highway

From a press release –

To minimize impacts to traffic on SR 28 in East Wenatchee, WSDOT’s contractor will be performing nighttime pavement repairs on Sunset Highway from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on April 11 & 12 that is expected to create some extra noise…

While the WSDOT’s Region-wide Strategic preservation project won’t start until April 9th, East Wenatchee residents are getting early notice tomorrow, Wednesday March 28th. Those who live along Sunset Highway from the Douglas County PUD north to the SR 28, US 2/97 & Eastmont intersection will find a flier hanging from their doorknobs by the end of the day. The notice tells residents that there’s going to be construction work at night on April 11th and 12th, so plan for some noise as the work progresses past your house.

“Closing lanes and stopping traffic during daylight hours is too high an impact on the users of that high volume corridor if it can be avoided,” says project engineer Dan Lewis. ”Two nights of crack sealing will complete this first phase of the scheduled preservation work quickly.” The next phase which grinds away damaged and weak road surface replacing it with asphalt pre-level patches, comes in June.

Central Washington Asphalt crews will crack seal, chip seal, asphalt patch and place new pavement markings and stripes on 45 miles of four highways under this $1.4 million contract.

The advance noise notice is required under the terms of the variance granted to WSDOT by Douglas County allowing the night work.

WSDOT employees will be wearing orange highway safety vests and will only hang the notices outside. They will not knock.