Panel to discuss smart cars, autonomous vehicles and Chelan County’s role

The future of “Smart Transportation” will be the focus of a panel discussion and a demonstration on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Port of Chelan County, Wenatchee Valley College, The Wenatchee World and Chelan PUD are hosting the workshop “Smart Transportation: What is it? Can it Work in Chelan County” at 6:30 p.m. at Confluence Technology Center at 285 Technology Center Way in Wenatchee.

The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Michael Kintner-Meyer from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, WA and a panel discussion on next generation vehicles and why Chelan County could be an ideal proving ground. If you want to learn more about the topic of “smart transportation” and if electric vehicles can reduce carbon emissions, then plan to attend the free event.

Prior to the workshop starting at 5pm, you can check out autonomous or, self-driving cars in operation – and maybe even take one for a little spin!