Pangborn Business Park Development Takes Another Step

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Pangborn Airport Business Park this Thursday morning to commemorate the completion of the Giga Watt Demo Pod.
Construction work will be done on the northern cul-de-sac of the park. Once that is complete, all of the infrastructure needed at the park will be in place.
The project was made possible through a Community Economic Revitalization Board committed private partner loan and grant package.
