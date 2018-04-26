Parade Prep Can Begin Thursday, April 26

From the City of Wenatchee’s Facebook page:

APPLE BLOSSOM REMINDERS!!

•Parade goers can set out their sidewalk furniture starting at 7:00 AM on Thursday, April 26 on Orondo Street East of Chelan Avenue. Please remove your sidewalk furniture no later than 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 5th.

•Please take into consideration persons of all levels of mobility when placing out sidewalk furniture so that they will continue to be able to access and use the remaining area of the sidewalk.

•Sidewalk furniture must not obstruct or hinder any gate, driveway, alleyway or street.

•Please don’t place anything other than sidewalk furniture, NO ropes.