It’s time again for the City of Wenatchee Parks & Recreation’s Summer Concert Series, presented by Wenatchee Valley Medical Group. This year’s concerts are every Friday night at Centennial Park running from July 6th through August 24th. Enjoy the free live music in the park, concessions, sponsor prizes & giveaways, and free activities for kids at the Parks & Rec table. Music begins at 7pm. This year’s lineup includes:
- July 6th: Junkbelly
- July 13th: Jumper Flats
- July 20st: Jennan Oaks
- July 27th: Shy-Ann
- August 3rd: The PreFunc
- August 10th: Kevin Jones
- August 17th: Desmadre Musical (With Faraones Del Norte)
- August 24th: Beth Whitney and Troy Lindsey
For more information & the line-up visit the City of Wenatchee’s website, Wenatchee Summer Concert Series Facebook or contact Parks and Recreation at 888-3283. ssmith@wenatcheewa.gov
Be the first to comment on "Parks and Rec Summer Concert Series Starts July 6th"