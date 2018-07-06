Parks and Rec Summer Concert Series Starts July 6th

It’s time again for the City of Wenatchee Parks & Recreation’s Summer Concert Series, presented by Wenatchee Valley Medical Group. This year’s concerts are every Friday night at Centennial Park running from July 6th through August 24th. Enjoy the free live music in the park, concessions, sponsor prizes & giveaways, and free activities for kids at the Parks & Rec table. Music begins at 7pm. This year’s lineup includes:

July 6 th : Junkbelly

July 13 th : Jumper Flats

July 20 st : Jennan Oaks

July 27 th : Shy-Ann

August 3 rd : The PreFunc

August 10 th : Kevin Jones

August 17 th : Desmadre Musical (With Faraones Del Norte)

August 24th: Beth Whitney and Troy Lindsey

For more information & the line-up visit the City of Wenatchee’s website, Wenatchee Summer Concert Series Facebook or contact Parks and Recreation at 888-3283. ssmith@wenatcheewa.gov