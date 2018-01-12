Parts of Grant County hit with icy road conditions

Road conditions were very slick in Grant County Friday morning prompting the Quincy School District to cancel classes. Kyle Foreman with Grant County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to several accidents. Foreman said the south Grant County area including Adams Road, Dodson Road and the Royal City area were very icy and motorists were urged to drive with caution.

On Thursday, the Washington State Patrol responded to 90 collisions in North Central Washington. More than half of the collisions were on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Trooper Bryan Moore says a common factor in most of the incidents was speed too fast for the icy conditions. One of those accidents claimed the life of a Coulee City man when his vehicle overturned near Soap Lake, injuring his passenger.

Moore said EB lanes of I-90 were shutdown much of the day due to numerous vehicle collisions. Many were not equipped with chains which were required by the Washington State Department of Transportation.