Pedestrian struck by car is improving

A Wenatchee man has improved to satisfactory condition at Central Washington Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle crossing Wenatchee Avenue on foot Monday evening. 40 year old Ricardo Cervantes was struck about 7:45pm near Crawford Street by a vehicle driven by Michael Rash, 44 of East Wenatchee. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says Rash is charged with two driving infractions but not for hitting the pedestrian

Rash was cited for driving without a valid license and no proof of insurance. Reinfeld does not anticipate any further charges being filed at this time.