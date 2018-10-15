Performing Arts Center Seeking Achievement Nominations

From the Numerica Performing Arts Center:

Do you know an individual who has left a profoundly positive and lasting impression on the arts? Is that person a volunteer for the arts, a professional artist, or a teacher of the arts in Central Washington? Nominate them for a Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award!

The Stanley Lifetime Achievement Awards were created to honor the life-long arts and culture commitment of Mr. Bob Stanley.

Two recipients will be recognized at the Numerica Festival of Trees’ Holiday Spice performances, November 16-17, 2018 – one in the Volunteer Division and one in the Professional Division.

Past Volunteer Award Winners:

2017 – Gina Jans

2016 – Ron Lodge

2015 – Adele Wolford

2014 – Marilyn Everhart

2013 – Sue Lawson

2012 – Rudi Pauly

2011 – Terry Johnson

2010 – Sherry Schreck

2009 – Paul Atwood

2008 – Harriet Bullitt

2007 – Glenn Isaacson

2006 – Arlene Jones

2005 – Jane Hensel

2004 – Gary Montague

2003 – Wilfred & Kathy Woods

2002 – Joan Shelton Mason & Ruth Allan

Past Professional Award Winners:

2017 – Leslie McEwen

2016 – Scott Bailey

2015 – Terry Valdez

2014 – Dan Jackson

2013 – Keith Sexson

2012 – Tamera Lopushinsky

2011 – Glenn Kelley

2010 – Jan Cook Mack

2009 – John & Susam Wagner

2008 – Harriet Bullitt

2007 – Beth Jensen

2006 – Sherry Krebs

2005 – Pam Cole

2004 – Richard Lapo

2003 – Edwards Sands