Performing Arts Center Seeking Achievement Nominations

From the Numerica Performing Arts Center:
Do you know an individual who has left a profoundly positive and lasting impression on the arts? Is that person a volunteer for the arts, a professional artist, or a teacher of the arts in Central Washington? Nominate them for a Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award!
The Stanley Lifetime Achievement Awards were created to honor the life-long arts and culture commitment of Mr. Bob Stanley.
Two recipients will be recognized at the Numerica Festival of Trees’ Holiday Spice performances, November 16-17, 2018 – one in the Volunteer Division and one in the Professional Division.
Past Volunteer Award Winners:
2017 – Gina Jans
2016 – Ron Lodge
2015 – Adele Wolford
2014 – Marilyn Everhart
2013 – Sue Lawson
2012 – Rudi Pauly
2011 – Terry Johnson
2010 – Sherry Schreck
2009 – Paul Atwood
2008 – Harriet Bullitt
2007 – Glenn Isaacson
2006 – Arlene Jones
2005 – Jane Hensel
2004 – Gary Montague
2003 – Wilfred & Kathy Woods
2002 – Joan Shelton Mason & Ruth Allan
Past Professional Award Winners:
2017 – Leslie McEwen
2016 – Scott Bailey
2015 – Terry Valdez
2014 – Dan Jackson
2013 – Keith Sexson
2012 – Tamera Lopushinsky
2011 – Glenn Kelley
2010 – Jan Cook Mack
2009 – John & Susam Wagner
2008 – Harriet Bullitt
2007 – Beth Jensen
2006 – Sherry Krebs
2005 – Pam Cole
2004 – Richard Lapo
2003 – Edwards Sands
