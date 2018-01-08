Pierce County Deputy Killed, Suspect description released

Authorities in Washington say a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy has died from gunshot wounds sustained while responding to a home invasion.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page early Monday that a Deputy now identified as Daniel McCartney was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday during a foot chase after responding to a 911 call. McCartney had been transported to a hospital in Tacoma before he died.

The department asked in a Facebook posting that McCartney’s family, friends, and the department be kept in people’s thoughts and prayers.

Officials say two suspects were involved in the home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma. One suspect was found dead at the scene and another is on the loose and being sought by authorities.

Deputy McCartney had served with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for 3 years. He leaves behind his wife and three sons.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION RELEASED

Authorities say they have a detailed description of a man suspected of involvement in the fatal shooting. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Monday officers are looking for a mixed race or white man who is tall and thin, with curly dark hair in a ponytail. He’s described as having a large pointy nose and pock marks on right side of face, and was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black beanie.

Congressman Dave Reichert issues a response in fatal deputy shooting

Representative Dave Reichert (R-WA), a law enforcement veteran of 33 years and former Sheriff of King County, responded to the news.

“Every day, our law enforcement officers put on a uniform, some in blue and others in green, that places a target on their back and when they head to work each day, they kiss their loved ones goodbye not knowing what they will encounter on their shift,” said Rep. Reichert. “These men and women show a level of bravery and courage that cannot be rivaled. Even in the face of increasing violence, they put their lives on the line every day to protect our families and I cannot be more grateful for their service and sacrifice.”

“The life we lost this morning hits close to home, not only because this happened in Washington but because I have lost many dear friends in similar situations while serving in the line of duty. There are no words to describe the heartbreak we face each time a new life is lost in the line of duty. Not only should we take this time to pray for the fallen officer’s family and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, but we should take a moment to thank our communities’ law enforcement officers and remember the sacrifices they make every day.