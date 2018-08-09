Plain Community Gets Updates on Cougar Creek Fire

Plain Community Church was the site of a public meeting last night updating residents on the Cougar Creek Fire which is nearly 92-hundred acres. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue Chief Mick Lamar said it’s important to talk with the community.

“There’s not fire this size that aren’t a threat to us one way or another. Right now our neighbors and friends in the Entiat Valley are probably feeling the most from it. But we want to try and be prepared on this side of the mountain and that’s why we wanted to meet with you and give you some opportunities.”

The fire is zero percent contained and there are level 3 evacuation orders for Potato Creek to the end of the Entiat River Road, or milepost 25.

Shannon Prather with the Incident Management Team fighting the fire says the wind has been of some help pushing the fire back into itself.

“It’s backing up the hill on the other side of Mad River and against the wind, so it’s not really a high fire danger right now that’s coming up out of that. It’s actually moderated so it’s pushing back into itself. It’s actually going to help us buy some time and get those lines in underneath and create a good fire break for it.”