Planned burn Saturday to enhance Interpretive Center

Residents of Entiat or motorists near the outskirts of the town Saturday afternoon will see smoke from a small controlled burning project set to occur at Columbia Breaks Fire Interpretive Center.

The controlled burn is part training exercise but will also enhance the mission of the Interpretive Center according to Dave Spies, President of the Columbia Breaks Fire Interpretive Center Board.

“Part of Columbia Breaks mission is to provide wildfire education for all ages at our site in partnership with other public and private entities. The objectives for this controlled burn, and future burns here over the next seven years, are to educate center visitors about the importance of reducing fire hazards on private property and to help them understand the difference between healthy landscapes that have always had low-intensity burns and landscapes that are unhealthy because they have an overabundance of vegetation,” said Spies.

The primary focus of this project is to restore vegetative health and resiliency by returning fire to the landscape while also improving defensible space in the area. Controlled burning will protect the structures at the interpretive site, and neighboring sites, from damage from potential future wildfires.

“We want to burn parts of the site, mechanically thin other parts, and let other parts grow without any kind of human intervention. We will set up photo points at the boundaries of the various sites to record what happens over the years. Hopefully, the progression of regrowth will help tell the story of fire’s place, and human intervention, in the Eastside shrub-steppe and forest landscapes,” Spies said.

Not only will the fire center benefit from this controlled burn, but also fire management personnel from many local agencies.

“In addition to the fuel reduction benefits for this area, this training is also an opportunity for various local agencies to come together to practice the initial attack stages of an incident and fine tune the process of good unified command and control,” said Fire Chief Mike Asher. “New players are given the opportunity to meet and work with local staff they may not have met or worked with before. We welcome the opportunity to work with Columbia Breaks for the benefit of all concerned,” he said.

Local Chelan County Fire Districts 8, 7 and 5, Washington State Department of Natural Resources, US Forest Service, US Bureau of Land Management, and National Park Service personnel will be working together on a small 1.5 acre prescribed fire at the Columbia Breaks Fires Interpretive Center.