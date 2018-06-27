Plea Deal Possible in Sleepy Hollow Fire

The man who admitted to setting the Sleepy Hollow Fire three years ago has told a judge he wants to plead guilty.

Our news partner iFiber One is reporting attorney’s for 39 year old Jeremy J. Kendall of Wenatchee suggest a plea agreement may be reached.

The fire on June 28th, 2015, destroyed 30 homes and wind-blown embers started other fires over a mile away that destroyed fruit warehouses and packaging facilities near Wenatchee Ave.

Kendall who is considered schizophrenic, was previously judged mentally unfit to stand trial after surrendering to authorities in early 2016. Based on more recent reports from psychologists, Superior Court Judge Robert McSeveney ordered Kendall fit to stand trial and set a potential trial date of Aug. 7th.