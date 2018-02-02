Polar Plunge Coming Feb. 10th

The annual Polar Plunge event takes place on Saturday, February 10th at Walla Walla Point Park. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says the event is one of the biggest fundraisers for Special Olympics throughout the year.

If you want to donate, go to Special Olympics of Washington page, or come to the park on the 10th.

Edgar Reinfeld says usually the event coincides with his reserve weekend, but last year he got to do it for the first time.

All the money raised will help Special Olympics athletes right here in North Central Washington. Opening Ceremonies start at 11:30, the Plunge kicks off at 12.