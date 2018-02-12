Members of law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and dozens of others jump into the swim lagoon at Walla Walla Point Park Saturday for the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.

Molly Gwin, the Development Manager of Special Olympics for the East Region said Saturday’s fundraising likely exceeded 2017’s total.

Wenatchee is one of six areas statewide that does an official polar plunge event to raise money for Special Olympics.

The water temperature was a crisp 38 degrees, by the way.