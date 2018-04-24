Police arrest couple suspected of passing fake $100 bills

A couple from Puyallup is in the Grant county jail after Moses Lake Police arrested the pair Monday night for passing fake $100 bills in Moses Lake. They were caught at the Moses Lake Walmart Monday night.

Artem V. Kirichenko, 32 and Emily A. Coates, 30, both of Puyallup, were booked into the Grant County Jail on a variety of drug, firearm and counterfeiting charges. A search of their vehicle yielded about four ounces of methamphetamine, an ounce of heroin, around $2,000 in fake bills, just under $10,000 in legitimate U.S. currency and an illegally possessed pistol. Police also found computer equipment, a printer and a credit card embosser in the vehicle, as well as dozens of fake credit cards. Officers located receipts and other evidence that Kirichenko and Coates have crossed the state using counterfeit bills. The Secret Service is involved and federal charges are likely.

Kirichenko is facing state charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth and heroin with intent to deliver, as well as counterfeit and theft charges.