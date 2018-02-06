Police Investigating Shooting in Quincy

Quincy police are investigating an apparent drive by shooting in the 300 block of A Street SE. Around 5:21 p.m. Tuesday night, several people called 911 to report the shooting.

Police say one home and a parked vehicle were struck. Fortunately no one was hurt. It is believed the intended victim was passing through the area on foot.

If you know any information about this incident you are encouraged to call the Quincy Police Department at 787-4178.