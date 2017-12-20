Police looking for “Porch Pirate”

The Wenatchee Police Department is turning to the public for information on a person who stole a package from a house on Dogwood Lane. A video on the Wenatchee Police Facebook shows a car driving slowly up the 400 block in the &pm hour on Friday, Dec. 8th. You cannot see the face of the subject, but if you recognize the clothes, or the car, you are asked to call the Wenatchee Police Department or Rivercom with any information.

You can see the full video here

If you think you may know the vehicle or perhaps have an idea who the suspect may be please contact Officer Ron Wilson at (509) 888-4244 or RiverCom at (509) 663-9911 and reference case # 17W18697.