Police seek public’s help in arson case

The Wenatchee Police Department is asking the public to help identify a possible person of interest from a surveillance video. The video shows a vehicle driving near Walla Walla and North Miller Streets on October 19th about 4:35am, the same location where a fire was started that morning. If you know anything about that fire or whose car it might be, you are asked to called Wenatchee PD. The vehicle is believed to have transported the suspect in the arson. If you’d like to see the video, we’ve shared it on our Facebook page.

Wenatchee Police are asking anyone with information about the fire or the vehicle shown in the security video to call Detective Evitt at the Wenatchee Police Department at 509-888-4254