Policy change limits use of Social Security number in background checks

In an email, the State Patrol announced a new policy from Governor Jay Inslee. The State Department of Licensing can no longer provide social security numbers to a database used by law enforcement to verify information used in background checks for gun purchases and to identify criminal suspects. Republican Senator Steve O’Ban sent a letter to Governor Inslee to ask him to reconsider this policy.

Instead of changing the policy on his own, O’Ban believes Governor Inslee should have introduced legislation while lawmakers were in Olympia.

There are those who believe the purpose of Governor Inslee’s new policy is to make it more difficult for state and local law enforcement to comply with federal immigration law.