Poor Air Quality Likely Through The Weekend

Air Quality is ranging from Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy around the Wenatchee Valley Friday afternoon. The situation is not expected to improve over the weekend.
Unhealthy air will be common across Chelan and Okanogan counties due to the large wildfires currently burning. Winds will increase Friday into Saturday but significant improvement isn’t likely given the close proximity of the fires. Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at risk of serious health effects. If you experience respiratory distress, you should speak with your physician.
More information on the long term effects of poor air quality is available on the Chelan-Douglas Health District website
N95 breathing masks are available at the following locations:
Chelan Post Office
Chelan Public Library
Chelan Valley Hope
Chelan Chamber of Commerce
Chelan Fire Dept.
Manson Fire Dept.
Manson Post Office
Manson Public Library
Manson Chamber of Commerce
Monitor Fire Station
Cashmere Fire Station
Leavenworth Fire Station
Lake Wenatchee Fire Station
Plain Grocery
Midway Grocery
Aging and Adult Care of Central WA
Entiat Fire Station
Entiat Outreach
