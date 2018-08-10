Poor Air Quality Likely Through The Weekend

Air Quality is ranging from Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy around the Wenatchee Valley Friday afternoon. The situation is not expected to improve over the weekend.

Unhealthy air will be common across Chelan and Okanogan counties due to the large wildfires currently burning. Winds will increase Friday into Saturday but significant improvement isn’t likely given the close proximity of the fires. Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at risk of serious health effects. If you experience respiratory distress, you should speak with your physician.

More information on the long term effects of poor air quality is available on the Chelan-Douglas Health District website

N95 breathing masks are available at the following locations:

Chelan Post Office

Chelan Public Library

Chelan Valley Hope

Chelan Chamber of Commerce

Chelan Fire Dept.

Manson Fire Dept.

Manson Post Office

Manson Public Library

Manson Chamber of Commerce

Monitor Fire Station

Cashmere Fire Station

Leavenworth Fire Station

Lake Wenatchee Fire Station

Plain Grocery

Midway Grocery

Aging and Adult Care of Central WA

Entiat Fire Station

Entiat Outreach