Popular Chelan PUD Park to Close for Restoration Project

CHELAN FALLS, WA – Work to repair shoreline erosion will require closing Chelan Falls Powerhouse Park for about 10 weeks to restore and improve riverbank stability. The closure will start July 30th and run through Oct. 26th

Chelan PUD’s Kimberlee Craig said the park is a community favorite, “which is why we wanted to provide lots of notice about the closure and we are leaving it open as long as possible into the summer because it’s so popular”

There will be construction equipment in and out of the area, so for the public’s safety Chelan PUD is closing the park. The restoration also requires in-water work that only can be done when fish aren’t using the channel. The late July to October timeframe for the work allows for it to be completed without disruption to migrating salmon.

Park users are encouraged to visit other nearby PUD parks during the closure. They include:

This work is necessary to preserve the park shoreline today and for future generations.

The work is dependent on permit approval from the Corps of Engineers. If the permit isn’t approved by July 15, the park closure and shoreline restoration could be rescheduled for next year. In that case Chelan PUD will notify the community.