Port Commission consider finalists for Deputy Director role

The Port of Chelan County Commission will discuss the four finalists for the new position of Deputy Director at its meeting on April 12th.

In a press release, Port Executive Director Patrick Jones said “The Port is excited about the opportunity to bring the new deputy director on board to assist the Commission and staff in implementing the Port’s new strategic plan”

The Deputy Director will report directly to the Executive Director and work with elected Commissioners. Jones is leaving the Port at the end of the year and the Deputy Director would be a candidate for appointment to his position.

There were 26 applicants and four finalists emerged. “This is a strong group of candidates. They bring energy, expertise, and a variety of economic development, port and non-port experience to this position,” continued Jones.

The finalists include;

Todd Coleman, Star, Idaho: Mr. Coleman grew up in Quincy and has a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington and a MBA from Washington State University. He served in

various management positions at the Port of Vancouver USA for 15 years, beginning as Facilities Manager, then Deputy Director and as CEO from 2012 to 2016. He also has consulted on

development and construction projects.

James Kuntz, Walla Walla: Mr. Kuntz, a Wenatchee native, has a BA in Economics from Eastern Washington University and a MA in Public Administration from The Evergreen State College. He began work for port districts as the Assistant Port Manager at Port of Benton responsible for airport and property management and moved to Port of Walla Walla, serving as Executive

Director from 1990 to 2016. He currently serves as Executive Director of the Washington Association of Sewer and Water Districts.

Jeff McIrvin, Wenatchee: Captain McIrvin, USN, grew up in Ellensburg, received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington and a MA in National Security and

Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. He has been an active duty officer in the Navy since 1990, making multiple overseas deployments, including a 2011 deployment in Afghanistan as Commanding Officer of an Electronic Attack Squadron. He currently serves as Regional Director of the Naval Reserve’s Northwest Region Command encompassing 11 northwest states.

Allison Williams, Wenatchee: Ms. Williams grew up in Walla Walla and received a BA in French from Gonzaga University. She has worked as the City of Wenatchee’s Executive Services

Director since 2005, where she serves as the right hand of the Mayor running day-to-day operations, and began work at the City as Community Planner in 1998. She previously served as

Executive Director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association from 1992 – 1998.