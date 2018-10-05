Port Hosts Panel Discussion on Regional Challenges

The Port of Chelan County will host a business panel discussion focusing on the region’s biggest challenges.

“We have a strong panel representing the Ag industry, the local power industry plus a key political leader” said Craig Larsen, Port of Chelan County Business Development Director “and we’re looking for their insights and perspectives on what the regions biggest challenges are and hopefully ways to move forward and conquer those challenges and see the economy grow and expand”

The panel will feature Stemilt Growers President West Mathison, Chelan PUD General Manager Steve Wright and 12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins.

To RSVP for the Partners Breakfast meeting on Thursday, Oct. 11th, contact the Port of Chelan County cami@portofchelancounty.com or call (509) 663-5159.​