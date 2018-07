About 2,700 Chelan PUD customers were without power this morning in Wenatchee for about an hour. Chelan PUD did not list a cause of the outage but noted that it ran from Spokane Street to the south all the way up to 5th Street to the north. It also ran from River to Okanogan Street east to west. The outage started around 1:00 a.m. The PUD says if you are still without power contact them as soon as possible.