About 700 Douglas County PUD customers in Bridgeport were without power for nearly four hours last night. The outage began a little after 7:00 p.m. due to a downed power line on Fairview Avenue. The PUD says inclement weather caused two lines to come down. Power was restored around 11:00 p.m. Douglas County PUD says that if you are still without power or have concerns or questions, give them a call.