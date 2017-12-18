Power Restored after Two Outages Caused by Animals

Douglas County PUD‏ crews have restored power to all customers effected by two outages caused by animals. The PUD’s Meaghan Vibbert reported a squirrel caused damage knocking out power to almost 1-thousand customers Sunday along Sunset Hwy from 13th to 35th Street.

PUD crews also restored power Monday morning to 200 Waterville Plateau residents after a bird caused an outage there around 9:30am. Douglas PUD customers still experiencing a power outage should call the PUD at 884-7191.