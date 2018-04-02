Pregnant Moses Lake woman killed in I-90 crash

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) – Snoqualmie Pass was shut down overnight Sunday into Monday morning due to severe weather that caused multiple crashes, including one wreck that killed a pregnant woman.

A Mitsubishi Galant hit a guardrail and then crashed 20 feet down an embankment Sunday night near North Bend, hurting a Moses Lake family.

Authorities said 27-year-old Alyssa Helfenstein and her unborn child died while her husband and two other children in the car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The National Weather Service’s winter weather advisory was in effect through 11 a.m. Monday for the Cascades area of Whatcom and Skagit counties, warning of up to 5 feet of snow, limited visibility and slippery road conditions.

Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90. Avalanche control work was done on Stevens Pass this morning between 7Am and 9am this morning.