Prepare for difficult journey through Cascade Passes

A chain requirement has been posted throughout Friday on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass and eastbound lanes of Stevens Pass reopened about 4pm Friday after an almost 90 minute closure due to numerous spinouts and vehicles stopping on the highway to install chains. Check the latest WSDOT Mountain Pass conditions

Significant snowfall and changing conditions are expected throughout the weekend and motorists are advised to be prepared for extended delays. The Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers of all wheel drive and 4 wheel drive vehicles they must still have chains in vehicle and that all motorists crossing the mountain passes should have a set of properly fitted set of chains and know how to install them

Avalanche control is planned for US 2 Stevens Pass on Saturday, January 27th between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic and Westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 72, six miles east of the summit of Stevens Pass. Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete. WSDOT will provide an update should an extended closure become necessary.