Prepare for slick weather conditions

The National Weather Service in Spokane has posted a Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of Central Washington. The areas covered include Wenatchee, Waterville Plateau, Okanogan Valley, East Slopes of the Northern Cascades, the Moses Lake area and Upper Columbia Basin.

The National Weather Service is forecasting possible light snow or freezing rain accumulations tonight over portions of central Washington and along the East Slopes of the Cascades. Motorists may experience locally slick driving conditions tonight.

More light freezing rain or snow is expected on Friday. A light glaze of ice may produce treacherous driving conditions over portions of central Washington and along the East Slopes of the Cascades on Friday.