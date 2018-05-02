latest News

Prescribed burns near Entiat, Cle Elum and Winthrop

Posted By: Dave Bernstein May 2, 2018

Smoke may be visible from four prescribed fires today on up to 650 acres.

The Forest Service will be burning about 200 acres in the Dill Creek area north of Ardenvoir and another 300 acres near Shamel Creek northwest of Entiat. Winds could push smoke from both prescribed burns over the over Entiat and the Wenatchee areas.

A 100 acre burn is planned in the Methow Valley north of Winthrop.

Smoke may be visible coming off a 35 acre burn in the Flag Mountain area northeast of Cle Elum.

*