The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting prescribed burns today with smoke visible in the Chelan and Cle Elum areas.

In the Grouse Mountain area near Chelan, USFS will be burning a little more than 150 acres.

USFS will also be burning almost 40 acres in the Liberty area, 15 miles northeast of Cle Elum.

The burns are designed to keep the forest healthier and minimize the possibilities of major wildfires.