Prescribed Burns Scheduled for Eastern Cascades

Starting in April, fire managers from Naches to the Okanogan Highlands will be returning fire to dry, fire adapted landscapes along the east slope of the Cascades. Excluded from the ecosystem for nearly 100 years, frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for healthy forests and better protected communities.

“Summer after summer megafires teach us that there is no future in eastern Washington without fire and smoke” said Forest Fire Staff Officer, Rob Allen. “Prescribed fire is a large part of the solution for how we need to live withfire in our forests and communities.”

While more than 10,000 acres are planned this spring, fewer acres may be completed if conditions are not favorable. Conditions include correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke. When these criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals including air quality.

“Clean air is important to everyone,” added Allen. “Each spring and fall burn helps reduce the intensity of future wildfire smoke while increasing firefighter and public safety.”

Residents and visitors can expect to see and smell some smoke each day during burning operations. For more information on smoke and public health, please visit: wasmoke.blogspot.com