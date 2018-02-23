President’s Day storm brought snowpack relief

The President’s Day weekend weather brought a blessing of snow for skiers and snowboarders but headaches for mountain travelers. But Travis Roberts, a blogger for the Washington State Department of Ecology notes that Winter Storm Oliver helped reduce uncertainty over the supply of water this summer for irrigation and fish passage.

Generally, SNOTEL snowpack measurement sites across the Cascades received about 10 percent of the annual total during the storm President’s Day weekend. Roberts reports the amount of new snowfall and cooler temperatures in the forecast for late winter appear to be improving the water supply considerably. READ the ECOCONNECT BLOG

Roberts was blogging a different tune earlier this month and understandably. For several days, Yakima recorded high temperatures near 70 degrees and the average temperature was at or above freezing for the entire 24 hour period on four dates at Paradise ranger station on Mount Rainier.

It was starting to look like the snowpack would melt off too quickly this spring rather than the slow, steady runoff that farmers, fish and communities need during dry summers. Roberts says what’s needed are cool high-country temperatures continuing late into winter. He says just a few weeks of cooler temperatures will help preserve the vital, seasonal water supply for summer.