Primary Ballots are in the Mail This Week Posted By: Michael Knight July 17, 2018 Are you waiting for your ballot for the Primary election?? http://www.kpq.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/skip-3.wav Skip Moore is the Auditor for Chelan County, he wants to remind you: http://www.kpq.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/skip-2.wav It always important that you vote … http://www.kpq.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/skip-3.wav The general election will be Tuesday, November 6th.
Be the first to comment on "Primary Ballots are in the Mail This Week"