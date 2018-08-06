Primary Election Results Tuesday After 8pm

Ballots are due Tuesday in Washington state’s primary election. All ballots must be postmarked by August 7th or placed in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m.

One of the most closely-watched races is in the 8th Congressional District, where three leading Democrats are locked in a close race to determine who will take on likely Republican contender Dino Rossi in November’s general election. Maria Cantwell and former GOP State Party Chair Susan Hutchison head a list of 30 candidates for U.S. Senate.

There are crowded primaries for 12th District Pos. #1, Chelan County Commission Pos. #2 and Chelan County District Court Pos.#2 with incumbents in all three races not seeking reelection.

Primary results will be available at these links shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

CHELAN COUNTY RESULTS

DOUGLAS COUNTY RESULTS

OKANOGAN COUNTY RESULTS

GRANT COUNTY RESULTS

KITTITAS COUNTY RESULTS