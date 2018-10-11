Pro Life Speaker Abby Johnson To Speak at PAC

Noted Pro Life advocate Abby Johnson will speak about her experiences as a former Planned Parenthood Director at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee. Johnson spent eight years with Planned Parenthood and will talk about how the experience changed her views on abortion.

The appearance is sponsored by Wenatchee Right To Life. Abby Johnson will be speaking at 7pm, Saturday Oct. 13th at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available through the PAC ticket office, online at Numericapac.org or at the door