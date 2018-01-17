Procession, memorial honor slain deputy

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Crowds lined streets and filled an auditorium to honor a Washington state sheriff’s deputy Daniel Mccartney, who was slain during a home invasion.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says about 1,500 law enforcement personnel and 650 patrol vehicles participated in a procession to the Wednesday memorial for Deputy McCartney at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeffrey Eifert, based out of North Central Washington had the privilege and honor of performing the National Anthem at the memorial. Click the link to watch video

Authorities say McCartney was responding to a break-in Jan. 7 at a mobile home southeast of Tacoma. He made a “shots fired” call shortly after arriving and deputies found him with a gunshot wound and a suspect with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McCartney, 34, died early Jan. 8 at a Tacoma hospital. He was a married Navy veteran with three sons ages 4, 6 and 9. He had been a Pierce County Deputy for three years.

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with his death.