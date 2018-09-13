Progress Continues on Blewett Pass Fire: 50% Containment

Level 2 Evacuations remain in place for 12 cabins located about 1/2 mile to the northeast of the Iron East Fire on Blewett Pass. Total acreage for both sections of the fire is approximately 150 acres with 50% containment. There are about 300 personnel working the Iron East Fire.

The smaller west side fire is fully lined with hand-dug line. Work will continue today to expand the containment line to a width of 50 feet. There is also a contingency line surrounding the majority of the perimeter. Burn out operations are planned on the eastern portion of the fire Thursday afternoon if weather permits. Firefighters are also searching for any hot spots in the perimeter.

Fire crews have begun the rehabilitation process to return the land to the condition it was in before fire fighting efforts began last Friday. Crews, engines, and other equipment will begin returning home as the fire severity is reduced. The fire could be fully contained by the weekend. Hot spots and smoke will be present in the interior until heavy rain or snow.