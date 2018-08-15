Progress On Cougar Creek Fire; 28% Containment

The Cougar Creek Fire is currently 28% contained and just over 31 thousand acres. Firefighters will continue burnout operations on the south and southwest perimeter and hold lines along the east side of the fire. Firefighters are still conducting burn out operations for structure protection in the Entiat River Valley.

Officials hope to lower evacuation levels as soon as possible but current evacuations remain in effect for the public and firefighter safety. Evacuation levels will be reevaluated after Wednesday when winds are predicted to increase.

WATCH VIDEO from Community Meeting held Tuesday night in Chelan