Progress Slow in Stormy Creek Fire

There has been fire personnel working two shifts daily since the Stormy Creek Fire began Sunday the 1st. The night crews patrolled and monitored the fire’s activity with two engines.

The fire’s perimeter has remained relatively unchanged the last few days. Crews have been mopping up systematically from the outside perimeter in. This is a dirty job. Every square inch is checked for any heat signature. This is done by hand with the crew member actually touching the ground barehanded. If a hot spot is detected, it is dug up, turned over, and doused with water.

The terrain is very steep and rocky making the work is very challenging. The fire’s foot- print is in the 1994 Tyee Fire with it’s debris, snags, and downed trees.

The width of the perimeter increases as these hot spots are eliminated. The wider the perimeter, the more secure the fire is, the less the chance the fire will escape. The fire’s interior consumes fuel and will eventually die out.

As of the end of Tuesday, July 3rd, the 85 acre Stormy Creek Fire is 50% contained. Just because there is no new smoke or flame, the fire could be alive under the soil just waiting for some air to ignite it. One firefighter started digging a hot spot. The source of the heat was uncovered two feet below the surface and five feet horizontally away. Wednesday will hopefully see an increase in the containment.

Baring any new developments, the Team will begin letting crews return home.

All residences are now at a Level 1. The Forest is open for recreation. Remember fire- works and exploding targets are prohibited on the Forest.

Motorists are encouraged to to use caution on the Entiat Valley Road due to the presence of firefighting apparatus and personnel.