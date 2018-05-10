Project promotes reading and hiking

Contributed by Michelle McNeil/North Central Regional Library

Wenatchee Public Library and the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust have teamed up with the help of a local Eagle Scout to promote reading and hiking in the Wenatchee foothills this spring.

In late April, 13 new displays were put up along the popular Jacobson Preserve Trail, each containing pages from the bilingual children’s story book Call Me Tree by Maya Christina Gonzalez. The colorfully-illustrated book encourages children to dream and reach to be as free and unique as trees.

The project is an official StoryWalk®, a national program which involves take apart and laminating pages of an actual book (and not photocopied pages of a book) along trails or bike paths to promote reading and exercise. The StoryWalk® Project was originally created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.

“The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust was thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Wenatchee Public Library on this StoryWalk® project,” said Kathy Peven, communications coordinator for the Land Trust. “This is a pilot project for the Land Trust and depending on the feedback we get, could be continued, with books being changed out seasonly.” “The Land Trust viewed this project as a fun way to encourage kids and families to get outside and to foster an appreciation of both nature and literacy,” she added.

The posts supporting the book pages were built and then installed as part of an Eagle Scout project.

“We think Storywalk® will be another great way to promote books, literacy, and the library,” said Wenatchee Public Library children’s librarian Leslie Marshall. “It’s a fun way to experience two things at once: hiking and reading!”

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust works with local organizations, businesses, and individuals to protect what we all hold dear: beautiful natural areas, a strong economy, clean air and water, abundant wildlife, and the freedom to enjoy it all. The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust started in 1985 as a volunteer organization made up of Wenatchee Valley residents with a vision of a healthy and prosperous future for Chelan and Douglas Counties. Since then it has grown to over 2,500 members committed to preserving the region’s natural areas. Learn more at cdlandtrust.org.

Wenatchee Public Library is one of 30 libraries operated by North Central Regional Library.