Prom Dress Giveaway on Saturday

Prom season is right around the corner and the Junior Service League of Wenatchee wants to make sure every girl can go. That’s the motive behind their annual prom dress giveaway according to President Lorena Urrutia.

There is also a raffle for a complete prom experience that can be won.

Urrutia says there will be more than 1,000 dresses.

The event takes place in Mission Village Saturday, March 24th on the corner of 5th and Mission from 10-4.