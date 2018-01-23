Property owner fights with suspects in home invasion robbery

Wenatchee Police say a homeowner sustained minor injuries as he fought with two suspects in a home invasion robbery early Tuesday in a South Wenatchee neighborhood.

The homeowner managed to take away a BB gun and a baseball bat from the suspects before they fled the scene. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld said the victim’s home was probably targeted for the break in and the incident was not likely a random crime. The suspects were wearing masks and could not be identified.

The robbery was reported about 1:30am in the 800 block of Methow Street. A K-9 unit tracked the suspects for some distance but lost their trail.