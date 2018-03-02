Property tax with McCleary increase has arrived

The so called McCleary fix is in so to speak. Tax statements have been mailed to property owners in Chelan and Douglas County and the taxes for the first half of the year are due April 30th.

Tax payers were told to brace themselves for an increase in the the state school tax called the McCleary fix.

Chelan county property taxes increased $1.10 for every thousand dollars of assessed valuation, and 72 cents for Douglas County property owners.

The impact of the McCleary fix should be softened in 2019 when local M & O levy rates are capped at a rate of $1.50 As an example, in the Wenatchee School District, the $1.50 cap is almost half of the 2018 M & O rate of $2.92 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.