Property Tax questions? Come to a meeting near you

Have questions about your property taxes? Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter will begin a series of community meeting this week to explain how property is assessed and to answer questions from property owners. Walter and her staff will hold 8 meetings around the county with the first set for Wednesday in Leavenworth at the Chelan County Fire Station on Chumstick Highway. Thursday, the meeting will be held at the County Fire Station on the Lake Wenatchee Highway. Both meetings start at 7pm.

The meeting schedule resumes next week;

April 24: Manson Grange Hall, 7pm

April 25: Chelan City Hall, 7pm

May 16: Cashmere Middle School, 7pm

May 17: Chelan County Fire Station 17, Malaga 7pm

May 22: Entiat Grange Hall, 7pm

May 24: Chelan County Fire Station 11, 206 Easy St., Wenatchee 7pm