Proposed Fee Hike for Department of Ecology Program

The Washington Department of Ecology is proposing changes to fees for the air quality registration program in central and eastern Washington to make them self supporting as required by law.

Right now, fees account for about 50 percent of the costs to run the program that tracks emissions and the effectiveness of pollution controls at over 500 facilities like landfills, data centers, cattle feedlots, cement plants, wastewater treatment plants, and food processing facilities.

Under the proposed changes, Ecology would raise fees to cover about 95 percent of the program costs by 2021.

Public comment on the proposed changes will be accepted through Aug. 3rd or at one of two public hearings, July 25th in Wenatchee or July 26th in Moses Lake.

The proposal would only affect facilities in the 17 central and eastern Washington counties under Ecology’s jurisdiction. Air quality management and permits for Yakima, Benton and Spokane counties are under the jurisdiction of their local air agencies. Those agencies have similar registration fee programs.

The registration program is an important building block for Ecology’s air quality work in these areas, providing an inventory of emissions and sources. The program helps the agency to evaluate the effectiveness of air pollution controls, and verify that these facilities are complying with air quality requirements. Air quality registration fee schedules are tiered based on a facility’s annual emissions.

To update the fee structure and schedule, Ecology proposes to amend two rules:

Chapter 173-455 WAC, Air Quality Fee Rule – includes most of the air quality-related fees into one chapter. This chapter allows the regulated community easier access to applicable fees.

Chapter 173-400 WAC, General Regulations for Air Pollution Sources – establishes the regulatory framework to ensure that healthy air quality exists in Washington, including meeting federal air quality standards.

Public comment on the proposed changes will be accepted through Aug. 3, 2018. The public can comment online; by mail to Jean-Paul Huys at the Department of Ecology, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600; or at one of two public hearings: