Proposition 1 requests tax hike to maintain fire staffing in Lake Chelan

In less than a week, voters in the Lake Chelan area decide whether to continue staffing levels by passing Proposition 1. Steve Saugen, a fire fighter with Fire District #7 is one of 6 firefighters hired with grant funding levels that would be maintained if voters approve the levy

Saugen says passage is vital to maintaining vital staffing levels for a growing community

Property owners in Fire District #7 are currently taxed at 92 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Proposition 1 requests a 43% increase to 1.32 per $1,000 assessed value to fund the current staffing.

Special Election ballots must be postmarked by April 24th or dropped in a ballot drop box by 8pm on the 24th. In Chelan, a drop box is located at City Hall, 135 E. Johnson Ave.

Supports of Proposition 1 supplied the following chart