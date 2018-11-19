Protect Yourself From Late Season Flooding

As we head into what most experts agree will be a warmer and wetter winter, the dangers of flooding in our area become all the more prevalent.

John Graves, FEMA’s Branch Chief for Food Plain Management and Insurance for our region, says the most destructive type of flooding in our area this time of year is what is called ‘urban flooding’.

Said Graves, “Urban flooding is typically when your storm drains clog up or when your intersections flood. So it may not be that big, giant, 1% annual chance flood. Snow can absolutely clog your drains and create that same sort of situation.”

Homeowners can also find their home flooded when their neighbors do not. This creates a difficulty for homeowners when it comes to what type of insurance covers what instance of flooding. If the flooding occurs on your property alone and not on an adjacent property or street, it should be covered by homeowner’s insurance. A good example of this may be a burst pipe somewhere on your property.

However, any flooding greater than that is not covered by most home insurance policies. Flood insurance is normally required if your property and an adjacent property both experience flooding, and in this case an adjacent street or road can be considered a property. So if your street suddenly turns into a small river during a spring rain but your home is the only property in the neighborhood to experience flooding, this would be an instance of needing flood insurance. It should also be noted that new flood insurance policies have a 30-day waiting period before they go into effect.

As for the smaller things around your property that you can do to protect your home, Graves has some suggestions.

“Go out and make sure your drains are clear, whether it’s leaves or snow or anything that may create an obstruction to that water draining properly.” explained Graves, “You can also install sump pumps and making sure you have a battery backup system.”

A flood map of your area can be found here.

Visit ready.gov/floods for more flood preparedness tips, or floodsmart.gov to learn more about your flood risk and flood insurance options