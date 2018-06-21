Protesters Seek Action on Immigration

Around 40 people gathered outside Congressman Dave Reichert’s Wenatchee office Thursday afternoon to protest the Trump Administration’s immigration policies, particularly on the issue of separating children from their parents at the border. The event was organized by Indivisible Wenatchee.

Kelly Anderson, with Indivisible Wenatchee, was one of the organizers of the protest. She says there was a reason they chose that location. “Many people in the group have reached out to Reichert’s office for a statement, for help on this issue and have felt his responses to be very non-committal and lukewarm. So this was planned as a response to that.”

The group gathered outside the of the building on 5 N. Wenatchee Avenue. Anderson says they were not allowed in. “We were hoping to maybe leave some cards and letters from children today here at his office. We have always found the office open before, but today when we arrived here it was locked.”

Anderson says they had protested there a number of times before, but this was the first time they’d been locked out. She believes it was because of the particular issue. “They knew we were coming and they did not want us here.”

Someone from inside the building had wrapped the door shut with a cord and did not allow anyone inside until several officers from the Wenatchee Police Department showed up. They were allowed inside.

A few other officers stood outside to watch the crowd. Protesters were calm and peaceful as they held signs and drew with sidewalk chalk outside of the building.

Congressman Reichert says that only one person staffs that office and he was not in the office at the time of the protest. Reichert himself was in Washington D.C. at the time.

He added that he rents the space, and that the property manager has sole control over the property. “She can call the police if she doesn’t want certain people in the building. She can ask people to leave. It is private property.”

In terms of the issue of immigration, Anderson says she would like to see more action from Reichert. “We would like to see action, more than words, more than thoughts and prayers. [He] is not even addressing it, even with words.”

Reichert says he’s had plenty to say on the subject, and that he is on the side of the protesters when it comes to keeping families together.

“I don’t agree with and have never agreed with separating children from families. The people on the other side of this issue want to automatically connect anyone whose got a republican moniker after their name with the actions of the president. I want to make it clear, I disagree with his actions here. There are a number of things I disagree with. I have spoken out before on those issues and people know that. ”